SalamAir has announced the opening of sales for its newest route to Kigali, Rwanda, further expanding its growing presence across the African market.

Flights are set to commence on July 21, subject to regulatory approvals, with the airline operating two weekly flights between Muscat and Kigali on Tuesday and Thursday, offering passengers convenient and affordable travel options.

One-way Lite fares on the route start from RO69.99.

The addition of Kigali marks another milestone in SalamAir’s strategic expansion, building on its continued growth across Africa and aligning with its vision of connecting underserved and high-potential markets. The route is expected to support increasing commercial exchange between Oman and East Africa, facilitating business travel, trade opportunities, and stronger economic links between the two markets.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at SalamAir, said: “Kigali is a natural addition to our growing African network, offering strong fundamentals across business and leisure travel. Rwanda has seen consistent growth in tourism and business travel in recent years. Kigali itself is a vibrant, modern gateway—known for its culture, markets, and historical landmarks—and it opens the door to some of Africa’s most compelling nature and eco‑tourism attractions. As part of our wider network strategy, we remain focused on linking Oman with high‑growth markets through affordable, reliable, and direct connectivity.”

Oman and Rwanda share longstanding diplomatic ties spanning nearly three decades, underpinned by a steadily evolving trade relationship.

Kigali, known for its remarkable cleanliness, safety, and progressive urban planning, has positioned itself as one of Africa’s most forward-looking capitals, serving as a hub for high-level conferences, innovation, and investment, supported by its world-class venues such as the Kigali Convention Centre.

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