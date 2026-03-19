CemAir and Kenya Airways have announced a new commercial partnership to strengthen regional air connectivity and improve travel options across Southern and East Africa.

The partnership has been implemented through a Special Prorate Agreement, establishing interline-style cooperation between the two airlines. This enables improved journey planning and ticketing across selected routes on both networks, providing smoother connections, increased flexibility, and broader access to destinations.

Both airlines view the agreement as the first phase of a broader commercial relationship, with potential future cooperation dependent on operational, regulatory, and insurance requirements. The Special Prorate Agreement has gone live.

Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir, said: "We are delighted to be upgrading our longstanding relationship with Kenya Airways to a strategic partnership. Not only is Kenya Airways one of the most established and recognised airlines on the continent, but it is also based in the regional economic hub of Kenya.

"Our combined networks and strengths create a solid foundation for future growth and connectivity across the continent and beyond, and we look forward to deepening this collaboration for the benefit of our customers.”

Captain George Kamal, Ag. group managing director and CEO, Kenya Airways, said: "We are pleased to partner with CemAir to further expand our network and offer our customers more seamless travel options across the continent.

"This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to connecting Africa’s people, cultures, and markets, while creating opportunities that support the growth and prosperity of the regions we serve.”

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