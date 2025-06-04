Air France has announced the return of its seasonal direct flights between Cape Town and Paris for the 2025/2026 summer season, offering travellers a seamless way to experience the best of both destinations.





Operating from 15 December 2025 to 12 January 2026, the airline will run daily nonstop flights between the Mother City and the French capital, perfectly timed for South Africa’s summer holidays and Europe’s festive peak travel season.

Travellers on the route can look forward to flying aboard the modern Airbus A350, which pairs advanced technology with comfort and Air France’s renowned French flair. From gourmet meals to Champagne served in all cabins, the airline promises an elevated travel experience from departure to arrival.

The expanded service not only makes it easier for European travellers to explore Cape Town’s beaches, winelands, and rich culture, but also gives South Africans greater connectivity to Europe, the Americas, and beyond via Paris.

According to Air France, Flight AF0871 will depart Cape Town daily at 8.50am, arriving in Paris at 7.20pm. The return service, Flight AF0890, departs Paris at 6.30pm and lands in Cape Town at 6.45am the following morning.

Strengthening ties with South Africa

"We’re thrilled to bring our seasonal Cape Town–Paris flights back and see it upgrade the service to daily flights connecting both cities this summer. This seasonal increase in daily flights between the two cities is a reflection of Air France’s strong and growing relationship with South Africa," says Wilson Tauro, country manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM.

"Air France is dedicated to making the journey as memorable as the destination – and with French flair, world-class service, and a glass of Champagne on board, we’ve got that covered."

Together with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France-KLM will offer up to 18 weekly flights to Cape Town and a total of 32 flights per week to South Africa, providing over 11,000 seats in each direction every week.

This expansion underscores the group’s strong commitment to South Africa and its crucial role in connecting global travellers to this exceptional destination, offering unmatched travel options for both business and leisure travellers alike.

