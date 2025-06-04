Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet said it will start flights to Damascus International from Istanbul and Ankara airports in mid-June.

AJet said in a statement that flights from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport will begin from June 16. Flights will initially take place four times per week before operating daily from July, it added.

Flights to Damascus from the Turkish capital Ankara will start from June 17, three-times per week, the carrier also said.

Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Damascus in January after a 13-year suspension.

Turkey, a close ally of the new government in Damascus, has pledged to support the country's reconstruction. Ankara has already helped with the improvement and maintenance of Syria's airports, the Turkish transport minister has said.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



