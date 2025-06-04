Doha, Qatar: For the first time in 28 years, Qatar Airways has signed a landmark agreement with leading local Qatari Banks led by QNB to provide QAR 4.5 billion in strategic financing.

The financing will be provided by domestic banks in Qatar.

The syndication was fully underwritten and led by QNB Group as the sole and exclusive Book Runner, Global Coordinator, Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Structuring Bank, while the lending banks include Ahlibank, Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, Dukhan Bank, QIB, and QIIB.

This new agreement will see an innovative approach taken whereby local banks lend in Qatari Riyals in both conventional and Islamic tranches and commercial terms in line with international benchmarks for a strategic financing transaction of this nature.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways’ latest purpose-driven partnership demonstrates our trust in the operational excellence of the Qatari banking sector. We are honoured to collaborate with the leading banks of Qatar as we continue to further our commitment to fulfilling the Qatar National Vision 2030. We thank the financial institutions that have played a vital role in shaping our journey, offering support that has helped us reach new millstones. We believe such strong and resilient partnerships remain essential for driving industry innovation and expanding global connectivity.”

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, said:"We are pleased to have been selected by Qatar Airways for this prominent role. This appointment underscores QNB's expertise in structuring complex financing solutions and its commitment to supporting the growth objectives of our clients and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030."

As Qatar Airways continues its ambitious fleet and network growth strategy, the airlines said that it remains firmly committed to supporting local institutions, enhancing economic development, and contributing to national prosperity. It further added that with this agreement, the national carrier also aims to stimulate greater collaboration between the aviation and the banking sector, paving the way for innovative financial structures tailored to the airline’s evolving needs while promoting national economic resilience.

