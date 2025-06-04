NEW DELHI - Etihad Airways has signed a strategic codeshare agreement with Taipei-based STARLUX Airlines, expanding customer access to Northeast Asia and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a gateway between East and West.

The partnership, announced at the International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, enables Etihad customers to connect seamlessly to key Japanese cities including Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka via Taipei, whilst offering STARLUX passengers direct access to Etihad's European network through Abu Dhabi.

Etihad will launch daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Taipei on 7th September 2025, operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The new route creates the foundation for the codeshare partnership, positioning Taipei as a gateway for Etihad's expansion into Northeast Asia.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “This partnership with STARLUX Airlines opens new market opportunities in Northeast Asia, giving our customers access to Japan's key business and leisure destinations through Taipei.”

Simon Liu, Chief Strategy Officer of STARLUX Airlines, said, “Our partnership with Etihad Airways marks a significant milestone in STARLUX Airlines' global expansion, laying the foundation for future European routes.”

The codeshare agreement builds on Etihad's strategic network expansion, which has seen the airline grow to serve over 90 destinations worldwide.