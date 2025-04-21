Karbala, Iraq – Oman Airports has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Iraq’s Teebat Karbala Company to support setting up and initial operations of Karbala International Airport, a key project in Iraq’s air transport sector.

The agreement was formalised on Saturday by H E Saeed bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of Board of Directors of Oman Airports, and Hassan Rashid Jawad al Abayji, Chairman of Teebat Karbala Company.

The partnership is part of broader civil aviation cooperation between Oman and Iraq. It aims to develop airport infrastructure and improve operational capacity in line with international aviation standards.

As part of the agreement, a team of Omani technical, administrative and operations personnel will be stationed in Karbala for 15 months. Their responsibilities will include preparing the airport for its initial phase of operations and training local staff. The deployment is expected to ensure the airport meets international benchmarks in terms of safety, service and efficiency.

Abayji described Karbala International Airport as one of the most vital aviation projects in Iraq. “This agreement reflects a significant step in strengthening cooperation between Iraq and Oman.”

The airport is strategically located between the cities of Karbala and Najaf. It is designed to handle 2mn passengers annually in its first phase, with capacity expected to grow to 6mn in the second phase and eventually reach 20mn.

Oman Airports, which manages six airports in the sultanate, is known for its expertise in airport operations. The company’s involvement is expected to bring proven technical and administrative know-how to the Iraqi project.

