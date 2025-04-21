Muscat: Oman Air has achieved significant progress in its strategic plan for workforce restructuring, an essential component of its broader transformation efforts aimed at enhancing financial flexibility and long-term business sustainability.

Over the past 18 months, the company has worked closely with stakeholders to carefully align its workforce restructuring process with industry standards and strategic requirements. As part of this programme, Oman Air has offered various options to affected employees, including end-of-service benefits, priority for vacancies within the company and the sector, and customised employment support.

To balance its long-term profitability goals with its commitment to employee welfare, the company has invested OMR15 million to support the affected staff and ensure their financial security. Additionally, with a reduction of 487 expatriate employees replaced by Omani nationals, Oman Air increased its Omanisation rate to 79.4%, up from 74.8% in 2023. This highlights the airline’s dedication to empowering Omani talent and ensuring their continued role in shaping the company's future.

Of the 415 surplus employees, 74 have been successfully redeployed within the company, while 87 positions were offered within other sector companies. Meanwhile, 293 employees opted for voluntary resignation packages ranging between 12 to 24 months. Oman Air continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Labour and the General Federation of Oman Workers to find suitable solutions for the remaining employees.

Kone Korvettis, CEO of Oman Air, expressed pride in the successful redeployment of many employees, affirming the company’s commitment to building an airline that not only advances Oman’s aviation sector but also leaves a positive and sustainable impact on the nation and its citizens.

