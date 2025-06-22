Muscat – Oman will implement a 5% income tax on individuals with annual earnings exceeding RO42,000 starting January 2028, marking a milestone in the sultanate’s fiscal reform agenda and the first such measure in the GCC.

The new tax regime, outlined in a law comprising 76 articles across 16 chapters, aims to broaden revenue streams while ensuring that most citizens remain unaffected.

Karima bint Mubarak al Saadiya, Director of the Individual Income Tax Project at the Tax Authority, said that all preparations for the rollout have been completed. She confirmed that executive regulations will be issued within a year of the law’s publication in the Official Gazette.

“Guidelines for individuals and legal entities are being prepared and will be released in line with an approved timeline,” she added.

According to the Tax Authority, only about 1% of the population is expected to fall within the taxable bracket, based on income data gathered from multiple government entities. The exemption threshold has been set deliberately to shield the majority of citizens from taxation.

The measure is part of Oman’s wider plan to strengthen public finances and reduce reliance on oil revenue, aligning with broader economic diversification goals under Oman Vision 2040.

