Muscat – The Tax Authority has announced a revised timeline for the nationwide implementation of the Digital Tax Stamp system, confirming that the local mandatory date for phase three of the initiative has been postponed to January 1, 2026.

The upcoming phase covers a range of excise goods, including soft drinks, energy drinks, and other excise beverages, with the exception of sweetened drinks that are regulated under separate provisions.

According to the authority, importers, manufacturers, and retail traders must ensure that all products falling under this category carry the approved Digital Tax Stamps before the new deadline. The authority stated that from January 1, 2026, the sale, distribution, or circulation of any excise product without the stamp will be strictly prohibited within the Sultanate of Oman.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance compliance, improve tax collection mechanisms, and safeguard the marketplace from illegal or non-compliant goods. The Tax Authority affirmed the importance of early preparation by businesses to avoid any disruption in trade once enforcement begins.

