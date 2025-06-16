Muscat: In light of ongoing regional tensions, two major Omani carriers: SalamAir and Oman Air, have announced the suspension of several international flights to safeguard passengers and crew.

SalamAir has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Azerbaijan until 20 June 2025. The airline also confirmed that transit passengers through Muscat International Airport with final destinations in any of the three countries will not be accepted for travel from their original departure points until further notice.

Passengers are urged to ensure their contact details are up to date via the “Manage Booking” portal at SalamAir.com to receive timely flight updates. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will resume services as soon as conditions permit.

Affected travellers will be contacted directly to explore alternative travel options. SalamAir's customer support remains available 24/7 via +968 2427 2222

Meanwhile, Oman Air has also cancelled its Muscat–Amman (Jordan) flights WY411 and WY412, scheduled for 14 and 15 June 2025, citing the same ongoing regional developments. The airline has apologised for the inconvenience and is currently assisting impacted passengers.

In a statement, Oman Air reaffirmed: “The safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority as we continue to monitor the situation closely. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

