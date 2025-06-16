Muscat – SalamAir has announced the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Iran, Iraq, and Azerbaijan, effective immediately, citing ongoing developments in the region.

In an official statement, the airline confirmed that the suspension will remain in place until at least June 20, 2025. SalamAir said it is closely monitoring the situation and will resume operations as soon as conditions permit.

‘Passengers travelling through Muscat with final destinations in Iran, Iraq, or Azerbaijan will not be accepted for travel from their original departure points until further notice,’ the airline stated.

All affected passengers will be contacted by the airline to explore alternative travel options. Travellers have been advised to update their contact details by visiting the ‘Manage Booking’ section on the SalamAir website to receive timely updates on flight changes.

