Wizz Air has taken the decision to suspend all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and its flights from Europe to Amman, Jordan, effective immediately, until September 15.

The airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.

This decision follows the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East. The safety and security of its passengers, crew, and aircraft remains the highest priority for Wizz Air, and the airline is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the relevant authorities, the airline said.

"Wizz Air is committed to minimising disruption to passengers and will be contacting affected customers directly via email (who booked directly with the airline) with information on their options, including rebooking or refunds. Customers who have booked via third parties, should contact these providers directly," it said. - TradeArabia News Service

