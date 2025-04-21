The Federal Government has declared the temporary shutdown of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency repairs of the runway.

This announcement came shortly after Air Peace temporarily suspended flights due to alleged safety concerns.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo confirmed the decision in a statement and said that the Enugu Airline had been causing disturbance to Air Peace flights.

The statement, according to the Corporate Communications Head, reads, “We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns of the Enugu airport runway.

“The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruptions to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.

“At Air Peace, we prioritize Safety first over convenience. We believe that if flights are not operated into this aerodrome for the next few days, it will allow FAAN the opportunity to perform the necessary repairs on the runway.

“To this end, please be informed that all flights scheduled into and out of Enugu will now be operated into and out of Asaba airport. We regret any inconvenience this change might have caused. At Air Peace, your safety is our priority.”

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reported the closure of the airway in 2019 for the same concerns with Air Peace throwing its weight behind the decision to shut down the runway.

However, the runway that was repaired deteriorated again causing pilots to experience difficulties landing at the runway.

Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, in a statement, confirmed the shutdown and further stated that there was an abrupt and significant tear in the asphalt surface at a critical point of the runway.

According to her, emergency repairs would begin from the ruptured point on the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

Her statement reads, “In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports.

“We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure.”

