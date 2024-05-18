Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) is proudly participating in International Museum Day—a global celebration of museums and their importance in promoting cultural understanding and exchange— by offering free entrance to all QM museums and exhibitions, from today, May 17 to 18.

The initiative enables both residents and visitors to Qatar to explore QM’s world-acclaimed network of museums including the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and others, plus all QM temporary exhibitions, at no cost.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of Qatar Museums, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said: “At Qatar Museums we are committed to providing inspiring experiences through our world-class cultural institutions, and so in celebration of International Museum Day, we are delighted to be offering free entry to all our museums and current exhibitions, welcoming everyone to come and explore what we have on offer.”

“This initiative isn’t just about access; it’s about encouraging each of us to seize the opportunity to discover something new and immerse ourselves in the wonders of art and culture”.

International Museum Day is an international day held annually on or around May 18, coordinated by the International Council of Museums. This year’s theme, Museums for Education and Research, aims to highlight the pivotal role of museums in education and research, and emphasises the significance of museums as dynamic institutions that promote learning, discovery, and cultural understanding.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

