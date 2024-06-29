JEDDAH — Jeddah Season 2024 activities have commenced under the slogan “Once Again” at Jeddah Art Promenade on Thursday. The launch featured drone displays, fireworks, visual presentations, and roaming performances.



The season, inaugurated under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Mishal, Deputy Emir of Makkah Region and Chairman of the National Calendar Committee for Jeddah Governorate, aims to provide entertainment for Jeddah’s residents and visitors. It also seeks to create both direct and indirect job opportunities for national cadres, attract investments to Jeddah, and enhance its position as a global tourist destination.



The season includes numerous distinctive tourist and cultural activities. The City Walk area offers a mix of interactive experiences, motor and skill games, Arabic plays, restaurants, cafes, and shopping stores. Additionally, the Warner Bros. Discovery: Celebrate Every Story area, being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, provides visitors and tourists with a variety of games and entertainment shows.



Visitors of Jeddah Season 2024 are looking forward to exceptional activities in an atmosphere of joy and entertainment. This event aims to boost local tourism, provide a unique entertainment experience, and invest in the city’s tourist, historical, cultural, and maritime assets, thereby diversifying options for visitors.

