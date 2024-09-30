RIYADH — Saudi Arabia witnessed 656% increase in the number of international tourists arriving specifically for entertainment and holiday purpose during the first seven months of 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism.



In a statement issued on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, observed every year on September 27, the ministry noted that the tourism sector, particularly the leisure and holiday segments, witnessed robust growth, thanks to the directives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The ministry said that Saudi Arabia welcomed 17.5 million international tourists between January and July 2024, a 10 percent increase over the same period in 2023 and a 73 percent increase compared to the 2019 figures.



Most striking is the 656 percent increase in the number of tourists arriving specifically for entertainment and holiday purposes. The ministry said that 4.2 million tourists arrived for these purposes in the first seven months of 2024, a 25 percent increase over the previous year and an enormous leap over pre-pandemic levels in 2019.



These impressive results highlight the success of the Kingdom's long-term tourism strategy, under Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Saudi Arabia into a global tourism destination, the ministry pointed out. The Kingdom had set the goal of 100 million tourists by 2030, but achieved this milestone in 2023, seven years ahead of schedule.



Saudi Arabia was acknowledged as the fastest-growing G20 country in the latest UN World Tourism Barometer report. According to September report, Saudi Arabia leads both in the growth of international tourist numbers and in tourism revenues.



These figures underscore the Kingdom's strategic focus on developing a sustainable tourism sector, improving infrastructure, and promoting Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination. The ministry's achievements reflect the effectiveness of these efforts and position the Kingdom as a key player in the field of global tourism.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).