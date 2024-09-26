Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, has announced its Season 29 (October 16-May 11, 2025) groundbreaking offer, introducing for the first time the all-new Mega Packs that will be released for public sale on September 28.

The Mega Packs — a bundle of a Gold or Silver VIP Pack plus a Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass — providing unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts, alongside premium privileges and experiences at Global Village.

The offer will be released for public sale along with other VIP Packs’ categories, exclusively online via the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, on September 28, starting at 10am.

The new bundle that includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass in the unveiled Mega Packs is part of a strategic collaboration between Dubai Parks and Resorts and Global Village to deliver phenomenal guest experience across both destinations.

It offers Global Village VIP guests the opportunity to also seamlessly enjoy the Middle East’s largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination, comprising of four theme parks.

This includes the recently opened Real Madrid World along with Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park. Besides this Annual Pass, the Mega VIP Packs include tickets to The Green Planet Dubai and Roxy Cinemas as well as special discounts at Lapita Hotel and Legoland Hotel.

The ‘Mega Gold’ Pack sells for AED 4,745 ($1,292) while the ‘Mega Silver’ Pack is available for AED 3,245.

Among the many benefits presented in Season 29 VIP Packs categories are the VIP Parking sticker and its privileges, VIP entry tickets as well as VIP Wonder Pass cards, allowing access to attractions including the Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone.

As part of this season’s surprises, Global Village will award the 'Golden Ticket' Prize — a cheque of AED 29,000 — hidden inside one of the VIP Packs purchased. –

