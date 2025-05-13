A new research report by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reveals that Saudi Arabia’s Generation Z is driving the country’s tourism landscape—fueling a surge in domestic travel rooted in cultural exploration, digital engagement, and sustainability.

Conducted in partnership with YouGov, the study shows that over half (54%) of Gen Z Saudis have taken a domestic leisure trip in the past six months, with 29% of respondents planning to continue travelling locally in the future. The emerging trends from the research underscore how travel has become a meaningful part of everyday life for young Saudis, not a luxury, but a lifestyle, a result which is driven by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to increase domestic tourism to 55 million trips annually by 2030 and raise tourism’s GDP contribution to 10%.

“What we’re witnessing is a generational shift,” said Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Gen Z travellers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly choosing to explore their own backyard, not just out of convenience, but because they’re proud of what the Kingdom has to offer. They’re driven by a desire to connect with local culture, contribute to the economy, and travel more sustainably. At Wyndham, we’re proud to support this transformation by offering stays that meet their expectations for value, comfort, and digital ease, while helping them engage more deeply with Saudi Arabia’s nature, heritage, and communities.”

Key Trends: Gen Z Travellers in Saudi Arabia

1. Homegrown Adventures Take Centre Stage

The appetite for domestic travel is strong, with 54% of Gen Z respondents choosing to explore the Kingdom, reflecting their engagement with Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing tourism ecosystem. This enthusiasm is particularly strong among young women, with 55% of female Gen Z travellers opting for local adventures, a sign of growing independence and deeper cultural curiosity. From heritage villages in Al Ula to coastal escapes in Umluj and urban culture in Jeddah and Riyadh, young Saudis are uncovering the richness of their own country.

2. Travel is a Lifestyle, Not a Luxury

Among Gen Z not currently in the workforce, a remarkable 72% have travelled recently, showing how deeply travel is woven into youth culture. With increased investment in festivals, giga-projects, and local experiences, short breaks and micro-trips are gaining popularity.

3. Digital-First Discovery

In line with Saudi Arabia’s status as one of the most connected societies globally, 39% of Gen Z travellers cite social media as their primary source of inspiration. This digital influence is not just about where they discover destinations, it’s also about why they go. A striking 64% say they enjoy travelling to places featured in their favourite movies, TV shows, or trending on social media. Furthermore, 81% are open to using AI-powered travel tools, signalling strong readiness for next-gen, tech-driven travel planning.

4. Value Over Status

Gen Z is choosing experiences over extravagance, favouring accommodations that offer comfort, community connection, and affordability. Accommodations that feel like a home away from home, enable longer stays, or reflect the local character are especially popular for their authenticity.

Wyndham’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia, with five active brands and ambitious plans to expand further, including a recent Ramada by Wyndham signing in Makkah, underscores this shift in traveller preference. Ramada Encore by Wyndham Al Khobar Corniche, which opened in 2023, is a standout example, offering modern comfort, affordability, and local flair that captures the kind of grounded yet connected experience today’s Gen Z travellers seek. It’s hospitality that speaks Gen Z’s language, authentic, rooted, and rewarding.

5. Sustainability is a Standard

Environmental awareness is increasingly influencing the travel decisions of Saudi Gen Z. The research shows that over a third (35%) actively seek out eco-friendly hotels, while nearly half (45%) prefer using sustainable modes of transport. These preferences align closely with national efforts such as the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to promote environmental stewardship across industries, including tourism.

At Wyndham, sustainability isn’t an add-on; it’s built into how we operate. Six out of our 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia have earned the Level 1 Wyndham Green Certification or higher—including Wyndham Garden Dammam, which has achieved Level 5, the highest tier in our program. The hotel leads on multiple fronts: it partners with local firms to recycle paper, hazardous materials, and e-waste, earning monthly green certification reports; it engages guests through digital screens and in-room messaging on towel reuse and energy-saving practices; and it’s preparing to launch a solar project for its outdoor areas. For Gen Z, responsible travel isn’t a trend, it’s the baseline.

Regional trends confirm this momentum: Across the GCC, Gen Z travellers are setting new expectations for how, why, and where they travel. In the UAE, for example, this generation is driving a shift toward local getaways, cultural discovery, and immersive experiences, often influenced by what they see on TikTok or Instagram. They're choosing hotels that reflect their values: eco-conscious operations, flexible tech-enabled services, and stylish spaces that feel social and shareable. While Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z market is at an earlier stage of evolution, it’s moving rapidly in the same direction. With one of the youngest populations in the world and a bold national agenda to develop its tourism and cultural economy, the Kingdom is poised to emerge as a regional hub for Gen Z-driven travel. The opportunity to shape this narrative by creating hospitality experiences that resonate with young Saudis is both timely and transformative.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is transforming Saudi Arabia's tourism sector, contributing to Vision 2030 by making travel more accessible, inclusive, and purpose-driven for the next generation.

The brand offers a range of brands, including TRYP by Wyndham, a lifestyle brand focusing on urban connectivity, cultural immersion, and social experiences.

TRYP's design-led spaces, curated local experiences, and vibrant communal areas cater to the growing interest in cultural discovery and digital convenience among Gen Z.

Wyndham's Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme and Wyndham Green sustainability framework are designed to provide value to value-conscious travellers and ensure environmental responsibility is embedded throughout the guest journey. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).