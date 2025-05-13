Dubai: Union Properties began 2025 with positive financial performance, generating an annual increase of 18.20% in revenue to AED 163 million as of 31 March 2025, when compared with AED 138 million.

Gross profit jumped by 25.30% to AED 42.80 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from AED 34 million, backed by enhanced operational efficiency and sustained demand.

The group lowered its bank debt by AED 179 million and plans to pay an additional AED 159 million in Q2-25, according to a press release.

These repayments build on the AED 723 million settled in 2024, anchoring the group’s unwavering commitment to prudent and disciplined financial management and long-term sustainability.

Amer Khansaheb, CEO at Union Properties, said: “Union Properties has entered 2025 with strong momentum, underpinned by a robust first quarter that reinforces the strength of our business model and the trust of our stakeholders.”

“By actively advancing new project launches and realizing value through strategic asset optimization, we are creating a dynamic platform for sustainable growth,” Khansaheb added.

He concluded: “As we look ahead, Union Properties is exceptionally well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities in the UAE’s thriving Real Estate sector and play a key role in supporting Dubai’s ambition to become a premier global investment destination.”

At the end of December 2924, Union Properties achieved net profits worth AED 275.63 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

