Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of Cairo Housing and Development Company plunged by 98.768% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

Cairo Housing logged EGP 14.155 million in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 1.149 billion in Q1 2024.

Revenues jumped to EGP 157.174 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 111.922 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax shrank from EGP 1.177 billion in the January-March 2024 period to EGP 9.908 million in Q1 2025.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS)retreated to EGP 0.008 from EGP 1.163, while the revenues widened to EGP 157.174 million from EGP 102.816 million.

At the end of December 2024, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company soared by 537.74% YoY to EGP 1.176 billion from EGP 184.445 million.