Arab Finance: United Company for Housing and Development (UNIT) posted a 203.71% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

Consolidated net profit excluding minority interest amounted to EGP 37.380 million in Q1 2025, compared to a profit of EGP 12.307 million in Q1 2024.

Sales and revenues hit EGP 60.159 million, down from EGP 138.997 million.

As per the standalone financial statement, the company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 37.072 million in the January-March period this year, up from EGP 11.364 million in Q1 2024.

United for Housing is an Egypt-based company that operates in the housing and real estate investment sector.

The company is primarily engaged in real estate investment activities in Alexandria and other governorates. It purchases, reclaims, and sells land and property, in addition to developing housing and construction projects and offering financial leasing services.