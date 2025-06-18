Arab Finance: Misr Duty Free Shops’ board of directors approved the estimated budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, targeting net profits after tax amounting to EGP 234.017 million, as per a bourse filing.

This amount is lower than the EGP 395.488 million profits planned for FY 2024/2025.

Meanwhile, the EGX-listed firm aims to generate total sales valued at EGP 1.607 billion at the end of June 2026, compared to EGP 1.320 billion a year earlier.

Established in 1975, Misr Duty Free Shops is engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods in foreign and local currencies.

The public shareholding company also sells products to consumers without being exempted from taxes in sales fairs at air, sea, and land ports.