Arab Finance: El Ahram for Printing and Packing net losses posted 23.05% year on year (YoY) lower net losses after tax at EGP 4.360 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus EGP 5.667 million, according to the financial results.

Loss per share amounted to EGP 0.52 as of March 31st, 2025, an annual drop from EGP 0.68.

Net sales declined to EGP 6.046 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 6.322 million in Q1 2024.