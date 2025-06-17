Riyadh: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company reported accumulated losses of SAR 5.33 billion, equivalent to 35.59% of its SAR 15 billion share capital, according to unaudited financial results for May 2025.

The losses were attributed to declining profit margins, driven by a drop in average product prices amid sluggish global economic growth and rising input costs.

The Tadawul-listed company is working to boost production efficiency and cut operational costs through a series of ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing financial performance.

Meanwhile, the group will adhere to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) regulations for firms with losses exceeding 20% of capital.

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, Saudi Kayan suffered 35.65% higher net losses at SAR 775.78 million, compared with SAR 571.86 million in the same period a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

