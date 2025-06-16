Arab Finance: Memphis Pharmaceutical’s board approved the estimated budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, targeting net profits after tax valued at EGP 300 million, as per a bourse disclosure.

This is higher than the EGP 191.46 million net profits as of June 30th, 2024.

The company also aims to generate revenues amounting to EGP 1.597 billion in FY 2025/26, compared to EGP 871.9 million in the previous FY.

In the first nine months of FY2024/25, Memphis recorded 125.9% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 375.756 million, compared with EGP 166.368 million.