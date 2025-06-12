Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding rolled out plans for its Sharm Bay project in Sharm El Sheikh, which is expected to generate total sales of EGP 120 billion over its lifespan, as per a statement.

The development scheme will feature around 3,000 residential units, including a mix of luxury villas and elegantly designed boathouses.

The company targets an average net profit margin of 20% and a projected recurring income of EGP 30.2 billion after completing and operating the venture.

The tourism resort will include a wide range of premium amenities, such as a world-class marina, high-end retail and entertainment venues, a wellness center, and sports facilities.

Moreover, the Sharm Bay project will reinforce the group’s position as a leading real estate, hotel, and resort company.