Arab Finance: The Real Estate Egyptian Consortium’s net profits after tax hiked by 3,581% to EGP 604,474 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 from EGP 16,420 in Q1 2024, the financial results revealed.

The revenues amounted to EGP 3.037 million at the end of March 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 5.061 million.

Real Estate Egyptian Consortium is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate investment sector.

The company focuses on real estate development and general building contracts, such as the construction of hotels and tourist villages, and housing complexes, among others.