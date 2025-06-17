Arab Finance: Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) recorded standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 5.255 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The generated profits were lower by 96.1% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 133.048 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.03 in Q1 2025 from EGP 0.85 in Q1 2024.

The sales hiked by 47% YoY to EGP 266.512 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 181.291 million.

Regarding the consolidated results, EGYtrans posted 230.14% YoY higher consolidated net profits attributable to the owners at EGP 204.560 million in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 61.961 million.