Arab Finance: Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company posted 36.40% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The quarterly earnings recorded EGP 21.321 million at the end of March 2025, compared to EGP 15.631 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.015 from EGP 0.011, while the revenues hiked to EGP 239.842 million from EGP 201.794 million.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits after tax dropped to EGP 14.519 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 18.189 million in Q1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS plunged to EGP 0.009 from EGP 0.011, whereas the revenues jumped to EGP 239.842 million from EGP 201.794 million.

