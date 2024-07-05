ABU DHABI - MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its summer camp throughout its five library sites in Abu Dhabi, taking place throughout July 2024.

Held under the theme “What will I be when I grow up?”, the programme includes a range of entertaining and educational activities for children and teens, ages 6-18.

MAKTABA’s summer camp will encompass over 28 activities and engaging and informative workshops, including art, educational and entertainment activities to support children and young adults in discovering their passions and career interests.

The young campers will be introduced to various career options including working in the police, being a librarian, doctor, businessman or businesswoman, gardener, film director, personal trainer, YouTuber, and more.

The camp also includes the “Leadership in Writing Programme,” which aims to encourage writing among children and teenagers and present them with insights on the latest trends and forms of children’s literature.

Additionally, campers will learn concepts of creative writing, including the main traits and characters of a writer. The “Leadership in Drawing Programme” will focus on creative drawing, technical skills, and the art of creating comics.

Other activities will include drawing on glass cups, designing personalised t-shirts, embroidery, and creating cartoon characters, in addition to illustrating bookmarks, paper cups and cloth bags using various techniques and shapes. Children will also have a chance to learn more about 3D printing to create art pieces.

They will also enjoy several engaging and educational workshops on pottery, greeting cards and stickers. Participants will also gain insights into using Arduino keypads for digital projects.

Furthermore, the camp will bring together anime enthusiasts under one roof, where it will feature an anime art exhibition. It will also offer a range of clubs for children and young adults, such as the “Youth Book Club” and the “Philosophy Club”, which will shed light on the conflict between the heart and the mind and the difference in making rational and emotional decisions.

The “Leader within Me” programme will enable participants to apply leadership principles in their daily lives, while the “Green Energy” session will focus on renewable energy and its uses. Last but not least, the “Robotics” programme will teach attendees the principles of robotics and insights into programming.

During the camp, young adults will also familiarise themselves with elements from Emirati heritage along with agricultural workshops to showcase the various types of seedlings and how to care for them.