Muscat: The national strategies of the airlines, including that of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) seem to get more passengers or tourists directly to the Sultanate of Oman from their point of origin.

According to officials, these strategies will help travellers to save time and the same expenses and help the Oman-based airlines to get better financial returns for their services.

Oman Air said last week it will focus on shifting to direct sales channels to improve revenue quality through fare unbundling, packaged holidays, and new revenue streams.

The company said its 40 percent point-to-point share in 2024 was an increase of 49 percent compared to 2019 and 18 percent vs 2023. The airline also hopes that integration into the Oneworld alliance will help expand global connectivity with its airline partners.

Oman Air has recorded that point-to-point passengers accounted for 46% of total traffic in January 2025 – a 35% increase from the same month in 2024.

Identifying new destinations and partnerships to increase visitors to Oman. The airline currently flies to 41 destinations out of Muscat, with Rome, Italy, being its recent addition.

The airline will start flights to Amsterdam from July, double daily to London from October, and daily Moscow flights throughout the year. (previously seasonal).

Oman Airports said its priorities include expanding the network of destinations and partnerships with airlines in coordination with Oman Air to increase passenger numbers

Eng. Hamoud Al Alawi, Acting CEO of Oman Airports, said that there has been an increase in the number of passengers with tourist visas, alongside a 7-percent rise in the number of passengers coming directly from their destinations to the Sultanate of Oman.

The Ministry of Tourism is also expanding connectivity, with 500 shuttle flights set to operate between October and April, apart from the launch of a regional marketing office in Singapore to strengthen engagement with Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia and New Zealand.

The Sultanate of Oman and Japan recently signed an agreement to allow the national carriers to extend their operational networks and begin planning to operate direct passenger and air cargo flights between the airports of the two countries, with the possibility of flights stopping at intermediate points for commercial purposes.

The talks also opened the way for airlines to enter into arrangements and marketing cooperative alliances on flights between the two countries to operate according to what is known as code-sharing between airlines.

The air transport talks between the Sultanate of Oman and Japan concluded within the framework of the CAA's efforts to increase air transport traffic at the Sultanate of Oman's airports, to develop them in line with the growing tourism and economic activity between the Sultanate of Oman and various countries.

Eng. Naif bin Ali bin Hamad al Abri, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said “The agreements signed today by the heads of the two delegations in the talks includes several operational matters, including the agreement to raise air transport rights between the two countries, allowing the national carriers of both countries to extend their operational networks and begin planning to operate direct passenger and air cargo flights between the airports of the two countries, with the possibility of flights stopping at intermediate points for commercial purposes. The talks also opened the way for airlines to enter into arrangements and marketing cooperative alliances on flights between the two countries to operate according to what is known as code-sharing between airlines,” he said.

