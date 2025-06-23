In keeping with efforts to develop ecotourism in the sultanate, Environment Authority recently signed nine investment agreements worth more than RO44mn for projects in seven reserves. In terms of facilities in Oman’s 31 nature reserves, what is it that the public seeks for a fulfilling experience of the sultanate’s natural beauty? Here is what Muscat Daily readers said –

Salim al Amri, Photographer

I’d love to see observation towers and guided photography trails. Quiet zones for birdwatching and shaded resting spots would attract nature lovers. Eco-lodges constructed using sustainable materials would be amazing for overnight stays while respecting the habitat.

Aisha al Abri, Student

Educational programmes for children and interactive visitor centres would be great. Virtual reality zones showcasing rare species and Omani ecosystems can make learning fun. These reserves should connect us with nature, not just entertain.

Khalid al Mahrooqi, Tour guide

Proper trekking routes, shaded picnic areas and safe cycling paths should be included. We need eco-friendly camping zones and clear signboards in Arabic and English. It’ll help locals and tourists enjoy Oman’s natural beauty more.

Fatma al Balushi, Homemaker

I’d like to see family-friendly zones with eco-playgrounds for children and small nature cafes serving local food. Reserves should feel peaceful and accessible, especially for older people who enjoy nature but need comfort.

Neha Joshi, School teacher

Interactive science stations, plant nurseries and butterfly gardens would be lovely. Children need hands-on experiences to connect with nature. Nature reserves can be perfect weekend destinations for families and schools alike..

Ramesh Nair, Engineer

Instal solar-powered walking paths, information kiosks and clean public restrooms. Safety is key, so proper fencing and emergency facilities must be incorporated.

