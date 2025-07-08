For Dhofar the khareef season is a crucial period for both tourism and economic growth. The authorities have confirmed their readiness for this important season, which draws a significant number of local and international visitors. The khareef season, which begins on June 21 each year, is a strategic platform to showcase Dhofar’s economic potential.

The khareef season transforms Salalah into a lush green paradise, offering a refreshing escape from the summer heat. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including exploring Wadi Darbat, visiting Al Mughsail Beach, and shopping at Al Haffa Souq. The Salalah Khareef Festival, running from July 15 to August 31 is a major highlight, featuring cultural performances, local cuisine and adventure sports.

The government is implementing a detailed plan to strengthen commercial oversight, boost investor confidence and safeguard consumer interests. Inspections are being conducted across markets, hotels, restaurants, and other service providers to ensure they meet legal and professional standards. Additionally, awareness workshops are also being held for business owners to improve service quality and raise awareness about consumer rights.

The khareef season is a crucial period for Oman's tourism sector, offering a unique opportunity to attract visitors and boost economic growth. The hotel sector is also gearing up for the season, with over 8,000 rooms available across 100 licensed hotels in Dhofar. Many hotels are offering competitive rates, hospitality packages and customised tourism programmes to introduce visitors to Dhofar's rich cultural, natural and heritage attractions.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is actively promoting the khareef season in the GCC region through promotional campaigns and workshops. These campaigns highlight the diverse tourism experiences and activities available, including recreational events, nature exploration trips and visits to heritage sites. Direct flight options to Salalah are also being promoted to enhance accessibility.

Promotional activities have been launched in key shopping malls across GCC cities, with the campaign theme ‘Your Summer is Green’. The ministry participated in the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai in April 2025, and organised workshops in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to promote the season. Direct flights to Salalah Airport will be operated daily during the khareef season.

The khareef season, which typically lasts from June to September, transforms the previously arid landscape into a green haven, attracting tourists worldwide, especially from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This seasonal influx significantly boosts the local economy, increasing business for hotels, restaurants and other service industries.

In 2024, Dhofar attracted over 1 million visitors during the khareef season, a 10-per cent increase compared to previous years. The season has become an important fixture in Oman’s tourism calendar, drawing both domestic tourists and international travellers who wish to experience the governorate’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Dhofar offers numerous tourist attractions beyond the Khareef season, providing unforgettable experiences. The governorate is known for its rich cultural heritage, embodied in festivals, traditional dance and music.

Despite the positive outlook, the governorate faces challenges such as managing the increased tourist influx and preserving the natural environment. However, with a strategic approach and sustainable development plans, Dhofar has the potential to become a world-class tourist destination.

Dhofar's tourism sector is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by its natural beauty, cultural richness and strategic investments in infrastructure and services. The governorate is poised to become a leading destination for both domestic and international travellers, contributing significantly to Oman's economic diversification and sustainable tourism goals.

