Dubai, UAE – On the sidelines of Oman’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2025, Omran Group signed an agreement with Mohsin Haider Darwish Group (MHD) to develop a new hyper-luxury resort in Musandam.

Launched under the newly introduced Aliē Nivas, the resort marks the brand’s debut in Oman. It will feature approximately 30 cliff- side villas with sweeping sea views and a wide range of integrated facilities, including recreational areas. Dining options will include a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran Group, stated that the resort will enhance Oman’s tourism offerings by introducing high-quality experiences that cater to a diverse segment of travellers. “This project is an investment in the natural wealth of Oman. It will play a key role in positioning Oman as a competitive global tourist destination.”

Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish, emphasised the project’s commitment to innovation, environmental conservation and enriching the visitor experience. She also informed that the resort will be operated by Van de Bunt International, the hospitality group behind The Outpost brand.

