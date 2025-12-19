Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has called on all companies, institutions and individuals to strictly adhere to the principles of responsible tourism when carrying out adventure tourism activities, stressing the need to comply with relevant regulations and safety requirements.

In a public notice, the ministry underscored the importance of not conducting adventure tourism activities on private or government-owned properties without obtaining prior written approval from the competent authorities.

The ministry also emphasised that no ropes, descent equipment or other tools related to adventure tourism activities should be installed at various sites without inspection and approval by the relevant authorities.

It further warned against damaging or tampering with any existing equipment at adventure tourism sites, reiterating that such actions are strictly prohibited.

The ministry affirmed that compliance with these guidelines is essential to avoid any legal accountability, in accordance with the laws and regulations currently in force in the Sultanate.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

