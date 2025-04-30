Arab Finance: The Cabinet Has Approved A Draft Decision By Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly On The Establishment Of The National Council For Health Tourism, To Be Chaired By The Deputy Prime Minister For Human Development, As Per A Statement.

The Council Will Be Responsible For Regulating Egypt’s Health Tourism Sector And Enhancing The Quality Of Services To Attract More International Patients.

According To The Decision, The Council Will Meet At Least Quarterly Or Whenever Necessary, Upon The Chairman's Invitation.

If Present, The Prime Minister Will Preside Over The Meetings. The Chairman Is Required To Submit Quarterly Reports To The Prime Minister Detailing Achievements, Pending Tasks, Timelines, And Challenges, Along With Proposed Solutions.

The Council Will Have The Authority To Make Binding Decisions To Support Its Objectives, Including Developing And Updating A National Health Tourism Strategy Aligned With Global Trends.

It Will Also Oversee Implementation, Monitor Progress, And Launch Awareness Programs To Promote Health Tourism And Increase Private Sector Engagement.

Additional Responsibilities Include Setting Service Standards Based On International Benchmarks, Compiling National Statistics On Health Tourism Beneficiaries, And Shaping A Unified National Marketing Approach.

The Council Will Also Establish And Manage A National Digital Platform Centralizing Health Tourism Data And Services, Ensuring Equal Opportunities For Both Public And Private Providers, Streamlining Service Access, And Addressing Complaints From Beneficiaries.

