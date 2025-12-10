Tunis – Tunis has been elected Arab Tourism Capital for 2027 at the 28th Ordinary Session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held in Baghdad, Iraq, on December 8-9, 2025.

Tunisia has also been elected a member of the Executive Bureau and Vice-President of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism.

Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Soufiane Tekaya, who attended the session, stated that the ministerial meeting is being held in a context characterised by rapid global changes that make tourism a vital sector, where economic, social and cultural challenges intersect, and whose management requires a forward-looking vision based on flexibility, innovation and sustainability.

"It is now clear that the future of Arab tourism will depend on the level of cooperation between Arab countries and their ability to build an integrated regional system that goes beyond isolated initiatives to achieve tangible joint projects,” he was quoted in a ministry press release.

The minister further pointed out the efforts exerted by Tunisia in recent years to upgrade its tourism infrastructure by focusing on digitalisation and promotion through the use of modern technologies, AI and content creation.

Tunisia is also endeavouring to boost tourism investment, improve the quality of services, move towards high-end tourism, support startups, while paying particular attention to promising tourism products such as cultural tourism, health tourism, conference tourism, Saharan and oasis tourism, "which have become key assets of the Tunisian tourism offer."

Tekaya further reaffirmed “Tunisia’s unwavering position in support of the Palestinian people and its commitment to protect its tourism heritage and promote it as an integral part of the shared Arab cultural identity.”

On the sidelines of the event, the minister met with the Ministers of Tourism of Libya, Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).