Arab Finance: The cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) highlighted a new report from Fitch Ratings projecting continued growth in Egypt’s tourism sector through 2026, building on the strong rebound recorded in recent years and the momentum expected in 2025, as per a statement.

Fitch forecasts tourist arrivals to Egypt to reach 18.6 million in 2026, a 4.6% increase compared to 2025.

Tourism revenues are projected to rise by 4.2% to $17.8 billion in the same year, according to the report.

Moreover, Fitch expects this upward trend to continue, with arrivals reaching 20.8 million visitors in 2029 at an average annual growth rate of 5.8%.

The rating agency noted that the sector has fully recovered from the pandemic’s impact, as tourist arrivals grew 26.9% in 2023, surpassing 2019 levels by 114%.

This followed a 46.8% rise in 2022 to 11.7 million visitors and a 117.5% surge in 2021 after the sharp decline to 3.7 million tourists in 2020 due to global travel restrictions, compared to nearly 13 million in 2019.

Fitch also expects Europe to remain Egypt’s primary tourism source in the short and medium term, with the number of European visitors projected to reach 10.2 million in 2026, compared to 8.4 million before the pandemic.

The report pointed to continued demand from the UK, Germany, Italy, and France, alongside expanding interest from Eastern European markets, including Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Egypt continues to attract Europeans seeking affordable winter holidays, while its proximity and cost advantages maintain its appeal to Russian travelers despite ongoing geopolitical pressures.

The agency described Egypt as a mature tourism market with strong infrastructure across the Red Sea, Luxor, Aswan, and Cairo, offering a mix of beach, cultural, and heritage experiences, including seven UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The sector’s resilience was highlighted, particularly its recovery between 2017 and 2019, with future growth supported by competitive pricing, improved services, and the currency devaluation.

Tourism revenues are expected to continue rising in parallel with increasing arrivals, reaching $19.1 billion in 2029 at an annual growth rate of 3.3%.

The sector benefits from high-spending visitors from markets such as the UK, Germany, and the Gulf.

The report also projected an increase in gross value added from accommodation and food services to EGP 635.3 billion in 2026 from EGP 544.5 billion in 2025, reflecting an anticipated annual growth rate of 15.5% through 2029, when it is expected to reach EGP 775.6 billion.

Ongoing government support and continued investment by international hotel chains along the Red Sea coast contribute to this expansion.

Outbound travel from Egypt is also set to rise, reaching 4.9 million trips in 2026 and climbing to 5.2 million in 2029 at an annual growth rate of 4.2%.

Travel is largely focused on nearby Middle Eastern destinations due to lower costs, proximity, and strong business and family links, with Saudi Arabia remaining a key destination for pilgrimage.

The report concluded by noting Egypt’s extensive tourism-marketing experience, with campaigns expanding beyond Europe to Gulf and North African markets. The Egyptian Tourism Authority launched the “Follow the Sun” campaign in Europe and the “Your Holiday is Here” campaign in the Middle East in 2022, targeting visitors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).