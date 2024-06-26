Legoland Water Park in Dubai has announced the launch of Summer Splash Fest, a summer event that will be held from June 29 to August 25, and packed with exhilarating games, activities, entertainment, prizes, 'meet and greet' and much more.

The fest activities last from 10 am and 7 pm daily, and Legoland Hotel guests are invited to an exclusive ‘After Party’ at the hotel pool.

The fest is a chance for visitors to cool off in the wave pool with water cannons, music, and stage performances adding to the excitement, a statement said.

It also features a dedicated barbecue area, where fruits and drinks and served.

Legoland Dubai Resort is inviting kids to stay, play, eat and splash for free this summer for all bookings made before August 25 for Legoland Hotel.

Activities and Games

Splash N’ Grab: Navigate the Build-A-Raft River, be on the lookout for a special soft LEGO brick floating in the water. Find it and win a unique prize.

Build-A-Boat Championship: Construct and race the most innovative boats down the Build-A-Raft water channel for a chance to win a LEGO set.

Character Meet & Greet: Meet the beloved Legoland characters including the famed, Shark Suit Guy, Brick Suit Guy, Ollie The Dragon, and more! Scheduled meet and greet sessions are available throughout the day at Bricks Beach Shop.

Summer Splash Squad Dance Show: Join high-energy dance performances at the Wave Pool stage, featuring water cannons and hydrants shooting water into the air.

Flash Mob Interactions: Join the Summer Splash Squad for spontaneous and power-packed dance routines and lively performances.

Water Games: Participate in water balloon tosses, sponge relay races, and power through water obstacle courses.

Water Aerobics: Groove to fun aerobic sessions in the water, perfect for all ages.

Guests can hire a cabana in advance to maximise the family fun and beat the heat in between activities.

Visitors will also be given an exclusive, collectible Summer Splash Fest LEGO brick memento to commemorate the exciting day!

Other events include a creative workshop, a daily colouring competition, morning rise & shine water aerobics.

Annual Pass members can enjoy 365 Days of fun at Legoland Dubai Theme Park or Water Park, including all the activities at Summer Splash Fest for free, as well as a 10% discount on LEGO sets, up to 20% discount on food and beverages and much more. –

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).