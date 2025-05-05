AMMAN — Jordan welcomed over 2.1 million international tourists in the first four months of 2025, marking a 19 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry’s monthly report, 2.125 million foreign visitors arrived in the Kingdom from January to April, up from 1.785 million during the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of overnight tourists rose by 15.3 per cent, reaching 1.765 million, compared to 1.531 million last year. Meanwhile, the number of one-day visitors surged by 41.6 per cent to 360,000, up from 254,000.

April alone saw a significant jump, with 617,000 tourists visiting the Kingdom—a 36.7 per cent rise compared with the 451,000 recorded in April 2024.

Tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2025 also saw growth, climbing 8.9 per cent year-on-year to JD1.217 billion, according to the report.

The ministry attributed the increase to its ongoing efforts to enhance Jordan’s tourism offerings. These include upgrading infrastructure, improving the overall visitor experience, and expanding marketing campaigns to promote diverse types of tourism and attract new international markets.

Petra added that the ministry is implementing a comprehensive strategic plan to promote sustainable sector growth, boost its contribution to GDP, and generate more employment opportunities, ultimately supporting the broader national economy.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

