AMMAN — Tourism revenue increased by 3.4 per cent in October 2025, reaching $600.8 million, according to preliminary figures released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

The sector had posted a 5.5 per cent decline in the same month last year, when revenues stood at $581.2 million, according to CBJ data, cited by Al Mamlaka.

Over the first ten months of 2025, tourism income climbed 6.5 per cent to $6.55 billion, reversing a 4.4 per cent drop recorded during the corresponding period of 2024.

The bank attributed the improvement largely to a 14.1 per cent rise in tourist arrivals.

The data showed notable growth in receipts from Asian visitors (34.6 per cent), Europeans (31.8 per cent), Americans (17.1 per cent), Arabs (3.5 per cent), and other nationalities (34.0 per cent). In contrast, revenue from Jordanian expatriates declined 1.2 per cent.

Outbound tourism spending also increased.

Jordanians’ expenditures on travel abroad rose 5.0 per cent in the first ten months of the year, reaching $1.74 billion. Spending in October alone recorded a sharp 12 per cent jump to $151.9 million.

