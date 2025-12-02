Valencia- International tourism to the Sultanate of Oman witnessed a growth of 7 percent during the period from September 2024 to August 2025, according to a report by the international company 'ForwardKeys', which provides travel and tourism data.

Statistics indicate that global search rates for international trips to the Sultanate of Oman grew by 43 percent during the period from September to November of this year.

The indicators pointed to the growth in the capacity of international air traffic to the Sultanate of Oman during the period from September 2025 to February 2026 from the Italian market by 31 percent, the British market by 24 percent, the Russian market by 253 percent, the Swiss market by 83 percent, and the Malaysian market by 56 percent.

The report confirmed that the first half of 2025 witnessed strong growth in tourism to the Sultanate of Oman from European markets, especially the Italian, Spanish, and Dutch markets, with a growth rate exceeding 44 percent, and the Swiss market with a growth rate of 35 percent.

Statistics issued by ForwardKeys indicate that the Gulf markets represent 40 percent of the total tourist traffic coming to the Sultanate of Oman, with strong growth from the Bahraini market at 30 percent and the Qatari market at 8 percent, while tourist traffic from the Singaporean market witnessed growth of more than 34 percent in the first half of this year.

The company indicated that the tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman continues to grow with promising opportunities from Europe and Asia, and the rise in search indicators reflects strong future potential, stressing that growth in European markets indicates the success of the Sultanate of Oman in targeting the luxury and cultural tourism category, which enhances its position as an alternative destination to European destinations.

