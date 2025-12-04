AMMAN — The Ajloun Cable Car has surpassed one million visitors since its launch, marking a major milestone that reflects growing confidence in the project and its role in boosting tourism in Ajloun Governorate, according to Chairman of the Jordanian Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) Sakher Ajlouni.

The announcement came during a meeting with a team from Austria-based Doppelmayr, the company responsible for the cable car’s manufacture and maintenance, held as part of a routine maintenance programme carried out several times a year to ensure safe and sustainable operations.

Ajlouni added that the achievement reflects the extensive efforts in operations, maintenance, and development, combined with Ajloun’s stunning natural landscape, which makes the experience even more appealing and distinctive, as the team continues to provide the best services for visitors.

He stressed that maintenance of the Ajloun Cable Car is a key part of the safety system, prioritised across all the group’s development zones, noting that the cable car is a vital tourism project welcoming local, Arab, and international visitors.

Ajlouni noted that working with Doppelmayr, one of the world’s leading cable car engineering and operations companies, ensures the system is carefully checked by top international experts. He added that the skilled Jordanian operations team works closely with the Austrian team, a collaboration that strengthens the quality of work and makes day-to-day operations more efficient.

“The group places great emphasis on training in cooperation with the GAME System, with specialised programmes covering vertical descent and safe evacuation procedures to enhance the readiness of the operations teams to handle any emergency,” he said.

Director of the Ajloun Development Zone Tariq Maaytah said that maintenance is carried out according to the highest international standards, four to five times a year, and includes inspection of the main cables, stations, transport units, safety systems, and cabins.

He added that the cable car is only allowed to resume operation once every component of the system has been thoroughly checked and confirmed ready.

“When visitors feel that the experience is safe, well-organised, and reliable, it positively impacts tourism in Ajloun and the project as a whole. We are committed to ensuring that the Ajloun Cable Car is completely safe and that every visitor feels they are in good hands,” he said.

Maayta also added that continuous development plans are underway to strengthen operational infrastructure and improve services in the Ajloun Development Zone, noting that maintenance and training form part of a long-term strategy to enhance the tourism experience year after year.

