AMMAN — Around one million people have visited the Ajloun Cable Car since its inauguration in June 2023, according to Director of the Ajloun Development Area Tareq Maaytah.

Maaytah said that visitor numbers to the Ajloun Development Area, which encompasses the cable car project, rose this year from approximately 300,000 to 350,000, highlighting the project’s positive impact on tourism in the governorate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the Ajloun Cable Car has become one of Jordan’s major tourist attractions, particularly for visitors from Arab countries. Development areas in Ajloun, he added, play a key economic role by attracting tourism and environmental investments while promoting local development.

The area features restaurants, cafés, and a seasonal bazaar where residents can showcase and sell homemade products, contributing to community support and encouraging small enterprises, Maaytah said.

He noted that the Ajloun Development Area began with the cable car as its first phase, and has since evolved into an integrated resort where visitors can spend several hours enjoying a variety of activities and services.

Work is currently underway on the second phase of the project, which will include hotels, an eco-camp, eco-lodges, adventure and recreation areas, and a family park, Maaytah said, emphasising that the development aims to further establish Ajloun as a sustainable tourism destination.

