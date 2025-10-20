AMMAN — The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) has named North Azraq village among the Best Tourism Villages in the World for 2025, recognising its fulfilment of all the criteria in the fifth edition of the Global Best Tourism Villages Initiative.

The announcement was welcomed by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which described the selection as a testament to North Azraq’s rich natural, cultural, and touristic assets and a reflection of Jordan’s authentic identity and its environmental and civilisational diversity.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin hailed the recognition as a national achievement, underscoring Jordan’s growing role in sustainable tourism development.

“This recognition of North Azraq is the result of cooperation between the ministry, the New Azraq Municipality, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Department of Antiquities, and the local community,” Hijazin said in a statement on Friday.

“The ministry will continue supporting rural initiatives that create job opportunities and stimulate the local economy.”

The ministry added that the award represents a key milestone in advancing the Economic Modernisation Vision in the tourism sector by enhancing competitiveness and reinforcing Jordan’s global standing as a tourism destination.

Villages nominated under the UN Tourism initiative are assessed against strict criteria reflecting the principles of sustainable tourism. North Azraq successfully met all benchmarks, securing its place on the global list for 2025.

This marks the third time a Jordanian village has earned such recognition. Umm Qais in Irbid Governorate was named in 2022, followed by Al Salt village in Tafileh Governorate in 2023, reaffirming Jordan’s position on the global tourism map and its commitment to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

Located about 120 kilometres northeast of Amman and 90 kilometres from Zarqa, Azraq is a basaltic region shaped by ancient volcanic activity.

The area is home to several important historical sites, including Qasr Amra, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its early Islamic frescoes; Azraq Castle, in use since the third century AD and strategically significant during the Great Arab Revolt; and Qasr Al Kharana, noted for its distinctive architecture and inscriptions tracing back to Roman and Byzantine periods.

North Azraq also lies at the centre of the Azraq Basin and Oasis, and is known for its environmental landmarks such as the Azraq Wetland Reserve, which protects the last remaining oasis in the desert and endangered native species; the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve, established to breed rare animals like the Arabian Oryx, and the Dahik Reserve, noted for its striking geological formations.

Since 1993, North Azraq has hosted the Azraq International Festival, and in 2008, it became the focus of the Azraq Development and Tourism Project, a royal initiative aimed at revitalising the region’s tourism and economic potential.

