JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty, in cooperation with the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) and the Jeddah Transport Company (JEDTC), launched a new and expanded public transport bus network, including 14 main routes covering the north, south, east, and west of Jeddah.



Mayor of Jeddah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Transport Company Saleh Al-Turki inaugurated on Wednesday the new phase of the public bus transport project. The inauguration took place during an official ceremony held at the JEDTC 's headquarters, in the presence of several officials.



During the event, CEO of JEDTC Eng. Youssef Alsayegh explained the salient features of the project through a presentation, detailing the new phase. This includes the operation of 91 modern buses, among them 88 buses powered by environmentally friendly diesel (Euro 5 standard) with a capacity of 41 seated and 50 standing passengers, in addition to three electric buses with a capacity of 34 seated and 38 standing passengers. All buses are equipped with special facilities for people with disabilities.



He noted that the new buses, manufactured by one of the world's leading bus manufacturers, offer a high level of technology and comfort. Features include USB ports for charging mobile devices, internal screens displaying routes, 14 internal and external surveillance cameras, and a GPS tracking system linked to an operational control panel that enhances operational efficiency and safety.



Alsayegh said that the project has expanded its service by increasing the number of routes to 14, covering wider areas of the city, and increasing the number of stops to 80. Also, 117 air-conditioned stations have been established, 46 existing and 71 new stations that are under implementation.



He also referred to launching the "Jeddah Buses" mobile app on the Apple Store and Google Play, offering a comprehensive digital experience that includes real-time bus tracking and e-ticket purchasing, with flexible payment options either through the app or directly on the buses using Mada cards.



Alsayegh added that the total number of passengers anticipated during this phase exceeds 27 million over three years, with an average of nine million passengers annually. This reflects growing confidence in the service and supports the Kingdom's efforts to reduce reliance on private vehicles and achieve environmental sustainability in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.



The 14 lines serve Jeddah's most important neighborhoods and facilities, including airports, commercial centers, universities, and industrial areas. Key stations on the network include King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Central Vegetable Market, Jeddah University, the Industrial City, and residential areas such as Al Khalidiyah, Al-Samer, and Al-Hamra.



The Mayoralty noted that each line has a unique color and number (from L1 to L14) to facilitate passenger identification. The accompanying detailed map features a modern, clear design that illustrates various routes and connects major streets such as Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Road, King Abdullah Road, and Prince Sultan Road.



More details about timetables and routes can be viewed through the "Jeddah Buses" app or the Jeddah Transport Company's official website (jedtc.com.sa) or its social media platforms.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).