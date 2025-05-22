RIYADH — The number of passengers on the Riyadh Metro exceeded 25 million in the first quarter of 2025, topping the list of city-based train networks in Saudi Arabia, according to a report released by the Transport General Authority (TGA).

The report showed that more than 32.3 million passengers used urban rail systems in the Kingdom during the first three months of the year.

Following Riyadh Metro, the Automated Rail Transit (ART) system at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah recorded over 6 million passengers, while the ART at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh transported more than 900,000.

In total, Saudi Arabia’s rail sector saw more than 35 million passengers during Q1 2025, marking a major milestone in the country's transport transformation.

TGA noted significant growth in intercity rail use, with more than 3.4 million passengers traveling between cities during the same period—reflecting a steady rise in demand.

The Riyadh Metro is one of the largest public transport projects in Saudi Arabia to enhance urban mobility and reduce dependence on private vehicles. Managed by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the project features advanced driverless train systems and automated control technology.

The network operates 190 trains with a combined total of 452 cars. It also includes 19 public parking locations distributed along its routes, offering space for between 400 to 600 vehicles at each site.

