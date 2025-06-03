Muscat: The Middle East and North Africa continue to face challenges due to disruptions to aviation caused by geopolitical tensions, according to IATA.

The IATA/ICAO has established a series of Contingency Coordination Teams (CCTs) to ensure continuity of operations, with robust contingency plans and established routes.

The regions affected are the airspaces of Kabul, Sudan, and South Sudan, Khartoum, Pakistan, and India.

Kamil Alawadhi, regional VP, Africa & The Middle East, IATA, said airlines that do suffer, even if it is not their problem them they show resilience to move on in such situations. "Any political issue is a tough period for airlines."

"The GCC and Arab states, and Africa are connected, and they can handle airspace closure crisis and airport crisis in cooperation with civil aviation authorities, air navigation, airlines, and so on. We are the mediator that tries to quickly solve this by handling the safety issues, like moving aircraft and stuff away from dangerous airspace, and so on. And then we move on to try to recover operations by harming the industry."

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

