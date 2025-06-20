The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has sent shockwaves through the Gulf’s aviation sector, as major airlines across the region suspend flights to multiple destinations and reroute others amid widespread airspace closures.

With Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, and parts of Lebanon and Syria shutting their skies to commercial air traffic, carriers including Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, and Air Arabia have been forced to cancel or significantly alter flight schedules.

The fallout from the confrontation, which saw missile exchanges and airstrikes earlier this week, has left thousands of passengers stranded or facing delays.

Emirates and Etihad suspensions

Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced the suspension of its services to Amman (Jordan) and Beirut (Lebanon) until at least June 22. Flights to Tehran (Iran) and the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Basra are halted through June 30. The airline has advised passengers bound for these destinations — including those connecting via flydubai — that they will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv (Israel) through June 16, while services to Amman and Beirut resumed on June 15 but only for passengers holding existing bookings. The airline continues to reroute multiple services to avoid restricted airspace, warning of potential delays.

“Etihad is closely monitoring airspace and security updates in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the carrier said in a statement, underscoring its commitment to passenger and crew safety.

Wider regional response

Qatar Airways confirmed temporary suspensions of flights to Iran, Iraq, and Damascus following the outbreak of hostilities. The airline, like its Gulf counterparts, is navigating significant operational challenges as it adjusts to rapidly changing airspace restrictions.

Gulf Air of Bahrain suspended flights to Baghdad, Najaf, and Amman between June 14 and 16, with further updates pending as the security situation evolves. The airline is offering assistance to affected passengers.

Air Arabia, operating from Sharjah, has halted flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, and several Central Asian destinations, adding to the regional disruption.

Global aviation ripple effects

The impact of the Middle East airspace closures has extended far beyond the Gulf. According to industry reports, over 6,000 flights were cancelled globally in the 48 hours following the first strikes, with around 1,800 Europe-bound flights affected and some 650 outright cancelled. Airlines have been forced to adopt longer flight paths, often via Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or Central Asia, increasing fuel costs and extending journey times by hours.

European and Asian aviation regulators have issued updated safety advisories, cautioning carriers about overflight risks in the region, while insurance premiums for flights skirting conflict zones have spiked.

Travellers advised to stay alert

Authorities and airlines are urging travellers to:

* Check the latest flight status via official airline websites and apps.

* Confirm their contact details in booking systems to receive real-time updates.

* Anticipate delays, reroutes, and the possibility of additional cancellations.

* Follow government travel advisories as the situation remains fluid.

Conflict casts shadow over regional connectivity

Analysts warn that if tensions persist or escalate, the economic fallout could deepen, affecting not just airlines but trade and tourism across the Middle East.

“The safety of our passengers, employees, and operations will always be our top priority,” Emirates said, echoing the sentiment of regional carriers facing an aviation challenge. - TradeArabia News Service

